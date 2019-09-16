Texans' J.J. Watt: Hops on fumble

Watt made two tackles and recovered a fumble in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.

After failing to record a stat in the season opener, Watt made a crucial play by recovering a fumble on Jacksonville's 11-yard line, leading to a Houston touchdown in the fourth quarter. Watt is still seeking his first sack of the season after registering 16 sacks last year.

