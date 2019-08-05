Texans' J.J. Watt: Keeping workload in check
Watt did not participate in the late stages of Monday's practice but is not nursing an injury, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Watt's workload in training camp is being limited in the hopes of increasing his chances of playing a full 16 games in 2019, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Watt successfully suited up for all 16 contests in 2018, but struggled with a slew of injuries the previous two years. It's no surprise that the Texans are focusing on keeping Watt available and on the field, given that the 30-year-old veteran remains one of the most disruptive players in the league when healthy.
