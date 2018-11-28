Texans' J.J. Watt: Knee no problem

Watt, who spent multiple days on the injury report with a knee injury, had nine tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in Monday's 34-17 win over the Titans.

Watt was removed from the injury report after a third day of limited participation, but it's clear Houston was managing his practice workload so that he could disrupt the Titans offense during a real game. He has sacks in four straight games and in eight of the last nine.