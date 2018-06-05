Texans' J.J. Watt: Likely to avoid PUP

Watt (lower leg) is not expected to start training camp on the PUP list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Head coach Bill O'Brien has insisted over the last couple months that Watt will be at full strength before the start of the season, and the defensive end avoiding the PUP would mean he may be even further ahead of schedule than originally thought. Barring any setbacks over the next few months, expect Watt to be healthy enough to participate in training camp and remain on track for the start of the regular season.