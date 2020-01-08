Play

Texans' J.J. Watt: Limited at Wednesday's practice

Watt (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Watt returned from the eight-game absence and played 61 percent of defensive snaps in Saturday's win over the Bills, and he's expected to see a higher snap count versus the Chiefs this weekend. The 30-year-old finished last week practicing fully and didn't receive an injury designation, and there's a good chance he does so again this week.

