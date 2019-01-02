Texans' J.J. Watt: Limited at Wednesday's session

Watt (elbow/knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Watt's injuries are not believed to be too serious. He's still on track to play in Saturday's wild-card tilt with the Colts, but confirmation of the sorts likely won't occur until later this week. The Texans appear to be taking every precaution necessary to ensure that Watt is readily available for Saturday's contest.

