Texans' J.J. Watt: Limited by knee
Watt was a limited participant at Thursday's practice by a knee injury.
The Texans may be managing Watt late in the season, making sure they can get a full year out of him for the first time in three seasons. Watt has been a disruptive force for the Texans, hitting double-digit sacks for the fifth time in his career.
