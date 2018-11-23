Texans' J.J. Watt: Limited by knee

Watt was a limited participant at Thursday's practice by a knee injury.

The Texans may be managing Watt late in the season, making sure they can get a full year out of him for the first time in three seasons. Watt has been a disruptive force for the Texans, hitting double-digit sacks for the fifth time in his career.

More News
Our Latest Stories