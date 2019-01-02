Texans' J.J. Watt: Limited Tuesday

Watt (elbow/knee) was limited in practice Tuesday.

Watt is nursing an elbow injury he suffered in Week 17's win over the Jaguars In addition to the knee injury he was dealing with over the past few weeks. The defensive end has played through the knee injury all season and the elbow injury is not severe, so it's hard to believe he'll be sidelined Saturday.

