Texans' J.J. Watt: Limited Wednesday

Watt (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

Watt only recently returned to practice and apparently picked up a shoulder injury in Tuesday's session in addition to playing through a still-healing torn pectoral. Expect the Texans to take it easy with the 30-year-old in the hopes he'll be able to go in a part-time role against the Bills in Saturday's Wild Card round.

