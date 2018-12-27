Texans' J.J. Watt: Listed as limited at practice

Watt (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Watt on a Wednesday injury report has been common practice the last month, but each time he's been able to suit up the following Sunday. That's what we anticipate Week 17, when the Texans still have a chance to move up to the second seed in the AFC with a win over the Jaguars and a Patriots loss to the Jets.

More News
Our Latest Stories