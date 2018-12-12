Texans' J.J. Watt: Listed as limited

Watt (knee) was listed as a limited participant during Tuesday's walkthrough.

Watt has been dealing with a knee injury for nearly three weeks, though it has yet to keep him out of a game. Barring a setback, expect Watt to be his usual self against the Jets on Saturday.

