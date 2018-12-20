Texans' J.J. Watt: Logs limited practice
Watt was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a knee.
Watt has shown up on the injury report each of the previous three weeks due to the knee, but has managed to play Sunday. The only time the knee slowed him was the first of those three games -- Week 13 against the Browns. In the two games since, Watt had a combined eight tackles, three sacks, three tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. The Texans are merely managing the three-time Defensive Player of the Year's practice time, so that Watt will be ready to make his fullest impact come game day.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff have been up and down lately, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks both...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Even coming off an injury and dealing with a lot of competition, Julian Edelman continues to...