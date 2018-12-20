Texans' J.J. Watt: Logs limited practice

Watt was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a knee.

Watt has shown up on the injury report each of the previous three weeks due to the knee, but has managed to play Sunday. The only time the knee slowed him was the first of those three games -- Week 13 against the Browns. In the two games since, Watt had a combined eight tackles, three sacks, three tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. The Texans are merely managing the three-time Defensive Player of the Year's practice time, so that Watt will be ready to make his fullest impact come game day.

More News
Our Latest Stories