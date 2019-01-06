Texans' J.J. Watt: Makes impact both good, bad

Watt had two tackles, a quarterback hit and two passes defensed in Saturday's 21-7 wild-card round loss to the Colts.

Watt deflected a couple of Andrew Luck passes, one of which turned into an interception inside Houston's own red zone, but was not the disruptive force we've seen much of the season. His offside penalty on the Colts' opening possession helped extend a drive that turned into a touchdown. The penalty was emblematic of Houston's performance in a game in which they made unforced errors and were utterly dominated. The frustration of the playoff loss aside, this was a nice bounceback season for Watt, who recorded 16 sacks and played a full season for the first time since 2015. He'll be 30 years old when the 2019 season kicks off and shows no signs of slowing down.