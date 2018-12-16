Texans' J.J. Watt: Makes impact Saturday

Watt had six tackles (four solo), two sacks and forced a fumble that led to a touchdown in Saturday's 29-22 win over the Jets. He added two quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.

Watt managed elite production once again while being double-teamed all day. This was the fourth time he's recorded multiple sacks in a game, and since Week 3, there's been just two games in which he's failed to sack the quarterback.