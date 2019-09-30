Texans' J.J. Watt: Makes impact Week 4

Watt had six tackles, one sack, two quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one fumble recovered in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Panthers in Week 4.

Watt's forced fumble, which he recovered, led the Houston's lone touchdown of the day. It was his second fumble recovery of the season. Watt has recorded sacks in each of the last two games and has three total along with 13 tackles for the season.