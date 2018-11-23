Texans' J.J. Watt: Managing practice reps

Coach Bill O'Brien said Friday that there are no concerns with Watt (knee) listed on the injury report, and added, "This was a plan going into the season", Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Watt was limited in practice Thursday and, as evidenced by this news, the Texans are just trying to manage Watt's practice reps late in the season. Expect the Wisconsin product to be his normal disruptive self for the Texans on Monday night against the Titans.