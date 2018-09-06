Texans' J.J. Watt: May not be limited Sunday
Coach Romeo Crenel is optimistic that Watt will not be limited in Sunday's season-opener against the Patriots, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
"Right now he's been doing OK in practice," Crennel said, "so he should be there." Watt was heavily limited throughout the preseason, playing only three defensive series in one game against the Rams. While it's hard to say whether Watt will ever have the same impact as during his historically dominant 2012-2015 stretch, the defensive end at least looks likely to start against New England on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.
-
What to do with Le'Veon Bell?
Le'Veon Bell is missing from the Steelers plans. When will he come back? Who knows?! Dave Richard...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Debating Mixon vs. Hunt for DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Kareem Hunt vs....
-
Nine things to know about Week 1
Heath Cummings tells you nine things you need to know for Week 1.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
Trying to move on (or move in on) Le'Veon Bell? Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart gives a baseline...