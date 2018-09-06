Texans' J.J. Watt: May not be limited Sunday

Coach Romeo Crenel is optimistic that Watt will not be limited in Sunday's season-opener against the Patriots, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

"Right now he's been doing OK in practice," Crennel said, "so he should be there." Watt was heavily limited throughout the preseason, playing only three defensive series in one game against the Rams. While it's hard to say whether Watt will ever have the same impact as during his historically dominant 2012-2015 stretch, the defensive end at least looks likely to start against New England on Sunday.