Texans' J.J. Watt: May not be ready for OTAs
Watt (lower leg) said Friday that he'll be ready to play next season, but isn't certain if he'll be on the field for the start of Organized Team Activities in the spring, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Watt, who underwent surgery in October to repair a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg, only recently started walking without the aid of crutches, so he's not far along in the recovery process to forecast his return to practice. With Watt having been limited to a combined eight games over the last two years after sustaining a pair of season-ending injuries, it's fair to wonder if the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year will ever return to peak form again.
