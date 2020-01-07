Texans' J.J. Watt: More playing time expected
Watt is expected to see his snap count increase in Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Chiefs, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Houston head coach Bill O'Brien thought Watt felt "good coming out of" last week's win over the Bills and will continue to evaluate the defensive end leading up to Sunday. Watt, who played last week for the first time since October surgery on his pectoral muscle, was on the field for 52 of 85 snaps against the Bills. His workload increased in the second half and overtime, so it's logical to think Watt will get more playing time against Kansas City.
