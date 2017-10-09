Texans' J.J. Watt: Needs season-ending surgery

Watt needs season-ending surgery to repair the tibial plateau fracture he suffered during Sunday's game against the Chiefs, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Watt was ruled out for the season only two hours after suffering the injury. The quick decision is a bad sign, suggesting his fracture is significant and may also be accompanied by ligament damage. Watt has played just eight games since the end of the 2015 season, notching 1.5 sacks and 23 tackles over that stretch. He has a long history of playing through injuries, but they've finally caught up to him the past two seasons.