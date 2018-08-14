Texans' J.J. Watt: No doubt about Week 1
Watt reiterated that he has no doubt he will play Week 1 against New England, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After missing 24 games the past two years, Watt was cleared to practice without any restrictions at the beginning of training camp. It's hard to say if he'll ever regain his historically dominant form of 2012-15, but there doesn't seem to be any question about his availability. Watt hopes to play in at least one preseason game as a tune-up before Week 1.
