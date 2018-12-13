Texans' J.J. Watt: No longer on injury report

Watt (knee) does not have an injury designation heading into Saturday's tilt against the Jets.

Watt was limited in practice Tuesday and Wednesday before returning to full participation Thursday, so he'll be good to go Saturday at MetLife Stadium barring any pregame setbacks. The star defensive end will look to add to his season tally of 12.5 sacks.

