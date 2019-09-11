Texans' J.J. Watt: No stats in season opener

Watt didn't record a tackle in Monday's 30-28 loss to the Saints.

Watt is healthy again and played 60 defensive snaps, but he finished the game without a tackle or a sack for the first time in his NFL career (105 games). He was held in check by Saints OT Ryan Ramczyk. Watt's too talented of a player to have repeat duds, especially after posting 16 sacks in 2018, so look for him to right the ship Sunday versus a less-talented Jaguars' offensive line.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories