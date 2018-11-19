Texans' J.J. Watt: Notches 10th sack

Watt recorded four tackles (three solo), including a sack, in Sunday's win over the Redskins.

After two injury-plagued seasons, Watt has returned to his dominant pass rusher status. He's averaging a sack per game, though his tackle total is lower than in years past. Watt will look to continue his great play into Week 12, when the Texans take on the Titans.

