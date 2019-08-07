Texans' J.J. Watt: Nursing groin injury
Watt did not practice Tuesday, Mark Berman of Fox26Houston.com reports.
Watt left Monday's practice early due to a reported groin injury. A timetable for the star defensive end's return remains undisclosed, but the injury doesn't appear to be particularly severe at this point. Watt has dealt with a slew of injuries in his career, so the Texans may simply be taking precautions with him through training camp.
