Texans' J.J. Watt: Officially placed on IR

Watt (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Watt underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair his torn left pectoral muscle and will miss the remainder of the season. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year should make a full recovery before the 2020 season. Watt finished the 2019 campaign with 24 tackles, four sacks and three pass breakups. He has two years remaining on his contract.