Texans' J.J. Watt: On track for training camp

Watt (leg) is on track for training camp and expects to start running soon, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It remains uncertain if Watt will return in time for April's organized team activities, but the four-time All-Pro defensive end at least sounds like he'll be fully recovered weeks ahead of the season opener.

