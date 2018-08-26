Texans' J.J. Watt: One tackle in debut
Watt recorded one tackle and played three defensive series in Saturday's preseason loss to the Rams.
Watt made his preseason debut Saturday, believed to be his only appearance before the regular season. He lined up at both defensive end positions before departing. The headline is that Watt came off the field under his own power and will be ready for the regular season opener Sept. 9 against New England.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...