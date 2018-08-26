Texans' J.J. Watt: One tackle in debut

Watt recorded one tackle and played three defensive series in Saturday's preseason loss to the Rams.

Watt made his preseason debut Saturday, believed to be his only appearance before the regular season. He lined up at both defensive end positions before departing. The headline is that Watt came off the field under his own power and will be ready for the regular season opener Sept. 9 against New England.

