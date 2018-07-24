Texans' J.J. Watt: Passes conditioning test
Watt (leg) aced his conditioning test Monday, reports ESPN's Chris Mortensen (via Adam Schefter).
After missing 24 games the past two seasons, Watt recently posted a couple pictures to his instagram account which suggest he's back in peak shape. He was held out of the Texans' offseason program while recovering from a tibial plateau fracture, but he's been running since mid-January and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. It isn't out of the question for the 29-year-old defensive end to regain his form of 2012-2015, a stretch in which he averaged 79 tackles and 17 sacks per season.
