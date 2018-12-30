Texans' J.J. Watt: Picks up arm injury
Watt injured his right arm during Sunday's 20-3 win over the Jaguars, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.
Watt sustained an undisclosed injury to his left arm during a first quarter sack fumble, saying "my arm just got jacked up in a couple different directions." The star defensive end received X-rays on his left arm Sunday, which did not reveal any significant injury. Watt will undergo more testing in the coming days, but does not appear to be in danger of missing any time as the Texans head into the playoffs.
