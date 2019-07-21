Texans' J.J. Watt: Placed on PUP list

Watt (undisclosed) was placed on Houston's Physically Unable to Perform list Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Watt declared himself healthy April 16. It's unclear what the issue could be heading into training camp, as the 30-year-old is trying to bounce back from a pair of seasons plagued by various injuries. Watt can be taken off the PUP list at any time.

