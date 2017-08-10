Play

Texans' J.J. Watt: Plays five snaps Wednesday

Watt played five snaps during Wednesday's 27-17 loss to the Panthers in preseason Week 1.

Watt made his comeback Wednesday night after undergoing two back surgeries in 2016. He didn't register any big plays or statistics, but that's not what preseason is about, particularly with elite players returning from a serious injury.

