Texans' J.J. Watt: Postseason return likely

Watt (pectoral) is expected to return to practice in the coming weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport added the caveat that should the Texans clinch a playoff berth with a victory Saturday over the Buccaneers, Watt likely wouldn't make his return until the first week of the postseason, however the defensive end could very well be out on the field next Sunday should the team still be in a fight for its playoff life. It's obvious that Watt's recovery following October surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle is going well, to the point where the 30-year-old appears to be a near lock to rejoin his team ahead of a likely difficult postseason run.