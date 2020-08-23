Watt returned to practice for the first time since Aug. 14, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Watt has been limited to sideline workouts as a precautionary measure and is not injured. "It's always good for us when he's out at practice, no doubt about it," Texans coach and general manager Bill O'Brien said. "He's on a schedule there to get him ready for the season and it's just good that he's out at practice." The three-time Defensive Player of the Year has spent significant time on the injured list three of the past four seasons.