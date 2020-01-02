Texans' J.J. Watt: Practices without limitations

Watt (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's playoff contest against the Bills.

Watt was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Though the star defensive end doesn't officially carry and injury designation, it's likely that he's still working to recover from the torn pectoral muscle he sustained in October, the severity of which caused him to miss eight games on injured reserve. Watt appears set to handle a part-time workload during Saturday's wild-card contest.