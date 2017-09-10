Play

Texans' J.J. Watt: Probable to return to Sunday's game

Watt left Sunday's game with a dislocated finger but likely will return.

Texans fans held their breaths for a moment, but they can breathe easy with the good news. Watt has played through more severe injuries in the past, so this particular injury doesn't seem like it'll keep him out long.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories