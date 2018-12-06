Texans' J.J. Watt: Projects optimism
Watt said his knee is "doing well," Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Watt showed up on Wednesday's injury report as limited -- the second straight week he's been on it -- but he feels the knee is better this week than it was Week 13 when he was questionable against the Browns. He recorded just two tackles and did not register a sack in last week's win over Cleveland. "It's doing well," Watt said. "Last week it just needed a little bit of rest but it's doing well. It's having a good day [Wednesday]." Watt projects optimism as he prepares for Week 14 against Indianapolis.
