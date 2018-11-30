Texans' J.J. Watt: Questionable for Week 13

Watt (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

After playing through the knee injury in a Monday night win over the Titans in Week 12, Watt had less time than usual to gear up for this week's game. As a result, his practice reps were limited Wednesday through Friday while he continued to manage the injury, but the expectation is that Watt will be ready to go once gameday arrives. Watt didn't appear to have any limitations against Tennessee, as he racked up a season-high nine tackles to go with 1.5 sacks and a forced forced fumble.

