Texans' J.J. Watt: Quiet postseason
Watt had a combined two tackles, one sack and one pass defensed in Houston's two playoff games.
Watt showed his grit, returning from October pectoral surgery to compete in the postseason, but he did not have an impact as a fully healthy Watt might have had. He was able to play 58 percent of the defensive snaps, which indicates he wasn't 100 percent. The three-time defensive player of the year finished the regular season with 24 tackles, four sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries over eight games. It was the third time in four seasons that Watt was unable to play more than half the season. That suggests some wear and tear on the body of a player who will be 31-years-old when the 2020 season opens. He can still be an effective IDP option, but Watt may not be the disruptive force he's been in the past.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Preview
Dave Richard checks in from the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the low down on the top...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...