Texans' J.J. Watt: Quiet postseason

Watt had a combined two tackles, one sack and one pass defensed in Houston's two playoff games.

Watt showed his grit, returning from October pectoral surgery to compete in the postseason, but he did not have an impact as a fully healthy Watt might have had. He was able to play 58 percent of the defensive snaps, which indicates he wasn't 100 percent. The three-time defensive player of the year finished the regular season with 24 tackles, four sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries over eight games. It was the third time in four seasons that Watt was unable to play more than half the season. That suggests some wear and tear on the body of a player who will be 31-years-old when the 2020 season opens. He can still be an effective IDP option, but Watt may not be the disruptive force he's been in the past.