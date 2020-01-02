Texans' J.J. Watt: Ready for wild-card round

Coach Bill O'Brien said Thursday that Watt (shoulder) will take the field "quite a bit" in Saturday's playoff game against the Bills, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

The Texans activated Watt off injured reserve Tuesday, and he was a limited in Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury. The star defensive end is also likely still recovering from the torn pectoral muscle he sustained in October, but he's on track to play through both issues. While Watt appears very unlikely to handle his usual every-down role Saturday, he boasts the ability to make an strong impact as a part-time pass rusher.