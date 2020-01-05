Texans' J.J. Watt: Records sack in return
Watt had one tackle, one sack and two quarterback hits in Saturday's 22-19 overtime win over the Bills in an AFC Wild Card playoff game.
Watt played his first game since suffering a pectoral injury in October that required surgery. He played 52 of 85 (61 percent) defensive snaps, primarily on passing downs. He provided more than just an inspirational lift for the Texans, who move on to the Divisional Round next Sunday against the Chiefs in Kansas City.
