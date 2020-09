Watt had three tackles and two quarterback hits in Thursday's 34-20 loss to the Chiefs in Week 1.

Watt was on the field for 63 of 69 defensive snaps (91 percent) and lined up at end and the interior of the line. With just one full season in the last five, the 31-year-old Watt is an injury risk but also a high-reward lineman who disrupts offenses.