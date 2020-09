Watt had two tackles, both sacks, three quarterback hits and a pass defensed in Sunday's 33-16 loss to the Ravens in Week 2.

Watt had been on the injury report last week with a hip injury, but the Texans may have been cautious with their star defensive lineman. He recorded the first sacks of 2020, but he was also part of a defense that got rolled by a running game (230 yards, 6.2 YPC) for the second straight week.