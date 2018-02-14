Texans' J.J. Watt: Recovery remains on track
Watt (leg) resumed running in mid-January and remains on track to return in time for training camp, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Watt underwent surgery in October to repair a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg and still has significant work to do in the recovery process. There remains an outside chance that the 28-year-old could return for Organized Team Activities this spring, but the Texans are likely to express extreme caution with the return of their franchise defensive lineman.
