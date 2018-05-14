Texans' J.J. Watt: Remains on track for Week 1
Texans coach Bill O'Brien reiterated Monday that he expects Watt (lower leg) to return at full strength, NFL Network's Good Morning Football reports.
O'Brien deemed Watt ahead of schedule in early March and doubled down on the optimism when talking with the media in early April. While it's a good sign that his coach has been consistently optimistic, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year still hasn't participated in any form of on-field activity since having surgery in October to repair a tibial plateau fracture. He had 1.5 sacks in eight games over the past two seasons, after posting remarkable averages of 78.8 tackles, 17.3 sacks and 3.8 forced fumbles per year while playing every game from 2012 to 2015. Watt turned 29 in March, and he doesn't even need to make it all the way back to his peak form to be a dominant player.
More News
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...