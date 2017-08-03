Texans' J.J. Watt: Returns to practice

Watt returned to practice Wednesday after being given a day off Tuesday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans are doing their best to manage Watt during the preseason after the elite defensive lineman missed much of last season due to multiple back surgeries. As a matter of fact, it's quite common for Watt to play only a few series during the preseason, so prepare for a similar usage when preseason games begin next week.

