Texans' J.J. Watt: Sack streak reaches three games

Watt had three tackles, one sack, one tackle for a loss, five quarterback hits and one pass defensed in Sunday's 53-32 win over the Falcons in Week 5.

Watt worked around flags for two roughing the passer penalties to record another positively impactful game in Week 5. After a quiet zero-tackle Week 1, Watt has been a contributor in the four games since, including a current three-game sack streak.