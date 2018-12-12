Texans' J.J. Watt: Sacks keep coming

Watt (knee) recorded two tackles, both solo, a sack and a pass defensed across 63 snaps in Sunday's loss to the Colts.

Watt was limited early in the week as he continues to nurse a lingering knee injury. However, he hasn't been slowed down on Sundays, as he now has 12 sacks on the season -- tying him for third-highest total in the league.

