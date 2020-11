Watt had four tackles, a quarterback hit and an interception return for a touchdown in Thursday's 41-25 win over the Lions.

One week after deflecting four passes, Watt held onto one and went untouched to the end zone for the third touchdown of his career and first since 2014. He's not the sack machine that he once was early in his career, but Watt still impacts games in his 10th NFL season.