Texans' J.J. Watt: Season-ending surgery on tap Monday

Watt (lower leg) is expected to undergo season-ending surgery Monday to repair a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Texans likely won't issue a timetable for Watt's recovery until after the procedure is completed, but given the severe nature of the injury, it's possible the star defensive end could be sidelined heading into OTAs next spring, if not longer. The season-ending injury is the second in as many years for Watt, who appeared in only three games in 2016 before requiring back surgery last September. Coming off two major operations, it's uncertain if Watt will ever be able to return to the level of peak performance that previously earned him three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards. As for the rest of this season, the absences of Watt and Whitney Mercilus (ankle), who was also injured in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs and will require season-ending surgery, significantly weakens the Texans' pass rush and may prove impossible for the team to replace.